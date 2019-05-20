Margaret Mary "Peggy" King suddenly passed away in Amarillo Texas on the morning of 25 April 2019.

Peggy was born in Borger Texas, to Roskoe King and Bridget Grogan King on November 3, 1956. She was the eighth child or 14 brothers and sisters. She attended Frank Phillips College in Borger. She had an interesting work history. From working at Texas Instruments to working as a bootmaker to working in Animal Control. Peggy was clever and witty. Her fun sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Peggy is survived by her son Derek Townsend of Austin Texas. Her husband John Hopson of Borger. Brothers and sisters Pat & Patti King; Kathie King, Mike & Nancy King, Edi King, Gladie and Ken Owen, Steve & Lisa King, Kevin & Debbie King, Brian & Sherry King, David & Sherryl King, Bob & Debi King, Tim & Kelley King and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John King and sister Noreen King.

Funeral service will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 11:00am at St John's Catholic Church in Borger. Graveside service will follow. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary