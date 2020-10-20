1/1
Mrs. Maria Refugio Miranda
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Refugio Miranda, 84 of Borger passed away early Monday morning October 19, 2020 at Home.

Rosary will be read 6:00 pm Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday October 22, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Maria was born March 27, 1936 in Mexico to Juan and Bonifacia (Briseno) Muniz. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She loved to travel, cook, helping others and reading the rosary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Hector Miranda. Brothers Juan Muniz and Eustaquio. Sisters Carmen Muniz, Guadalupe Flotte and Trinidad Armendariz.

Surviving is daughters Marie Aguirre, Velia Baeza and Delores Rodriguez all of Borger; Candelaria Aranda of Laredo, Mexico; Teresa Aguilar of Borger; Mayela Flores of Borger, TX. Brother Esteban Briseno of Laredo, Mexico. Sister Magdalena Muniz of San Antonio, TX. 19 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved