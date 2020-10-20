Maria Refugio Miranda, 84 of Borger passed away early Monday morning October 19, 2020 at Home.



Rosary will be read 6:00 pm Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday October 22, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.



Maria was born March 27, 1936 in Mexico to Juan and Bonifacia (Briseno) Muniz. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She loved to travel, cook, helping others and reading the rosary.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Hector Miranda. Brothers Juan Muniz and Eustaquio. Sisters Carmen Muniz, Guadalupe Flotte and Trinidad Armendariz.



Surviving is daughters Marie Aguirre, Velia Baeza and Delores Rodriguez all of Borger; Candelaria Aranda of Laredo, Mexico; Teresa Aguilar of Borger; Mayela Flores of Borger, TX. Brother Esteban Briseno of Laredo, Mexico. Sister Magdalena Muniz of San Antonio, TX. 19 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren.

