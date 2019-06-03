Our precious Marie went with Jesus on May 16, 2019. Born to Adron "Earl" Bell and Frances "Ruth" (Farmer) on November 19, 1938 in Dickens County, TX at their family farm with her beautiful green eyes. She moved to Borger, with her family, when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Borger High School with her lifelong best friend, Lulubell Reagan. She was a meat wrapper for various grocery stores in Amarillo. In her 50's she went back to school at Amarillo College and got her Associates degree in Applied Science with a degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant. She worked at BSA Hospital until she retired.



Marie was loved by everyone. She was very funny and was great at wise cracks. She loved her family, friends, cats, Betty Boop and wind chimes. Marie and her sister, Patsy, LOVED to dress up for costume parties and Halloween. They were always the life of the party with their unusual costumes and their sense of humor. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church and will be missed by the ladies of the Monday Coffee Bunch and the many members from Hillside Christian Church. The family is thankful for all the prayers.

She was a great mother and Nana Re to her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Donnie Earl Bell, sister Vicki Lynn Bergen, half-brothers Larry "Beryl" Bell, Floy Dean Bell, Elmer "Leroy" Bell and half-sister Frances "Earlene" Bell.

Survived by daughter, Karla Koontz and husband Jim; daughter, Karen Weatherly and husband Barry; son, Kenny Chavez and wife Christy; and daughter, Kelli Chavez, all of Amarillo. Nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Sister, Patsy Martz and brother, Danny Bell.

A Celebration of her Life will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S Washington St, in Amarillo. Published in Borger News Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary