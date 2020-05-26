Marie Josephine (DeMarco) Rentfrow, 96 years of age, went home to be with her Lord, May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was the daughter of LaBerch and Teresa DeMarco, born on March 12, 1924 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Marie was the youngest of three children, she had two brothers, Johnny DeMarco and Angelo DeMarco. Marie met the love of her life, Alpha Rentfrow and they were joined in marriage November 15, 1949 in Raton, NM. They celebrated 57 years together before Alphas death in 2007. Marie and Alpha were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Paula Marie (Rentfrow) Sperrazza on June 4, 1961. Marie and Paula shared an especially close bond.



Maries pride and joy was her grandson, Dustin Hill, who she was privileged to help raise. Her heart was full when she was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Austin Hill.



Marie was a homemaker and very actively involved in St. Johns Catholic Church, participating in daily mass, the renowned spaghetti dinner and numerous other events. She was a member of Altar Society, Home Demonstration Club, Girl Scout Club, and Homeroom Mother. She truly loved time spent with her family and friends throughout the years. Marie and her friends enjoyed many gatherings at McDonalds and other local restaurants, as well as, many road trips together creating cherished memories.



Mrs. Rentfrow enjoyed passing down her Italian heritage to her grandson and great grand-children, she taught them how to make an old family favorite Italian cookie, made on a hot iron.Marie will be remembered for her kind loving heart, her quick wit and humor, always soft spoken and courteous. She prayed and cared for her children all her days. She was especially blessed with a loving, devoted daughter Paula Sperraza who cared for Marie continuously for the past several years.



Mrs. Rentfrow was preceded in death by her husband, Alpha Rentfrow, her parents and brothers.



Marie Rentfrow is survived by her daughter, Paula Sperrazza and husband Vince. Her grandson, Dustin Hill and wife, Megan. Great-grand-daughter, Ryleigh Hill, and Great-grandson, Austin Hill, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 5 pm at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home, Borger. Funeral services will be at St. Johns Catholic Church in Borger on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10 am. All attendees must wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to St. Johns Catholic Church.





