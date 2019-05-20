Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Lattig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Sue Lattig

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Marilyn Sue Lattig, 82, passed away unexpectedly, April 21, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Commander Edward C. Lattig, US Navy, Ret'd; her son, Derik Lattig (Suzanne); her sister Mary Ann Holt (Dennis); nephew Britt Holt (Becky); great niece, Ellie Holt; great-

nephew, David Holt; niece, Holly Soetenga (Lo- ren); great-niece, Peyton Soetenga; great-nephew, Hudson Soetenga; great-niece, Piper Soetenga; niece, Heidi Hill (Andrew); great-niece Libby Hill; great nephew, Charlie Hill; nephew, Dirk Schmitz (Sherry); great-nephew, Carson Schmitz (Alyssa), great-great nephews, John and Benjamin Schmitz; great-niece, Meredith Calvert (Michael); great- great nieces, Claire and Blythe Calvert; niece, Shelley Sweatt (Greg); great-niece, Merrill Cain (John); many other family and friends including her special poodle, Travis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Tommie Schmitz and brother Adolph Schmitz, Jr. and sister-in-law, Bobbye Schmitz.

Marilyn was a native Texan, a decedent of Haden Edwards, who was involved in the fight for Texas independence. She was also related to former first lady, Mary Todd Lincoln. She received her Bachelor's Degree from University of Colorado and then worked for Columbia Records as the Assistant to the Director of Special Projects where she worked with performers such as, Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett (her favorite), Johnny Matthis, Mitch Miller, Bob Dillan and many more. She met her husband, Ed in New York City and they married in Borger, TX in 1962. Sue was a gifted artist and creative writer and was a member of the National League of American Penwomen. Her fascination with Native American Art coupled with her ability as a business woman developed into a successful mail order ven- ture "Originals by Su Indian Arts" and then later stores by the same name in New Mexico and Tex- as. Marilyn also developed a successful Art Gallery "Su Art Gallery and Hang in There Frames" where she was an exclusive dealer for Patrick Na- gel art. She and Ed later even had "Reruns Ladies Boutique". A loving wife, mother and friend who was known for her compassionate heart. Sue was a longtime member of The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was the first and only Miss Baby Borger. She will be dearly missed. Rosary will be read at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday at St. Johns Episcopal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at West- lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. Published in Borger News Herald on May 21, 2019