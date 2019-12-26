Home

Mrs Marion C (Crain) Hazlett


1923 - 2019
Mrs Marion C (Crain) Hazlett Obituary
Marion C. Hazlett, 96, of Borger, Texas, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, Wisconsin. Mrs. Hazlett was born April 6, 1923, in Goodnight, Texas, to Mary and Mirza Crain. She was a member of Fairlanes Baptist Church and while her children were young, she taught primary children in Sunday School. Mrs. Hazlett learned to read at an early age and was a life long reader.
Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Conrad of Arden, North Carolina; her daughter, Carol Miles of Thiensville, Wisconsin; her sons, David Hazlett of San Diego, California, Bud Hazlett of Comfort, Texas, Alan Hazlett of Borger, Texas; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mrs. Hazlett was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hazlett, and her daughter, Anne Smyrl.
The family will hold a private memorial service and inter Mrs. Hazlett's ashes at the Goodnight Cemetery in Goodnight, Texas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
