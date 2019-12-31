|
Mary Agnes Viles passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Borger.
She was born July 20, 1929 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Johnny C. and Vera Morgan. Marvin Dale Viles and Mary Morgan were married February 14, 1946 in Borger. They were married for 62 years.
Mary attended St. John's Catholic Church. She worked at Philblack from 1944 - 1946 and this is where she met her husband. Mary and Marvin raised 3 families- their children, their grandsons and their granddaughter and grandson. Mary was a very accomplished seamstress and loved to sew. The clothes she made were valued by each recipient. Baby blankets were her specialty, probably a third of the country have one of her blankets. She gifted them to family, friends and even casual acquaintances.
Mary loved animals and birds maybe to the a point of being excessive. She was extremely blessed with the company of Patrick and Elizabeth and they would entertain her. Being blessed with the 90 years she lived, she lost many family members and friends. One lifelong friend left is Chloella Hilton, that she loved dearly. Mary was blessed by the Lord with her family who love her dearly. The family says they could describe Mary in one word ..LOVE.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Marvin Dale Viles (2008); a daughter, Linda Louise Viles (1946); a son, Jimmy Dale Viles; 3 sisters: Ruby Hutcheson, Catherine Eller and Tommy Hatfield; a brother James Morgan and her parents.
Left behind to cherish her memory are a son, Michael Viles and wife Billye of Borger; a daughter; 4 grandsons: Michael Patrick Viles of Borger, Mathew Barnhart and wife Andrea of Borger, Damon Barnhart and wife Amanda of Borger and Shawn Viles and wife Jamie of Amarillo; 2 granddaughters: D'ann Hussing and husband Elliot of Amarillo and Anna Reimer of Amarillo; 7 great grandsons; 11 great granddaughters and 2 special nieces: Gloria Lee and Ann Beloud both of Ontario, California.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 1, 2020