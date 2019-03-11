Services Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806) 274-7333 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Earnest Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Lou Earnest

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Lou Earnest, 85, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church with Father James M. Schmitmeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The rosary will be recited starting at 6:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the University Of The Incarnate Word Alumni Association, 4301 Broadway, CPO #298, San Antonio, Texas 78209.



Mary Lou was born July 30, 1933 in Logan, New Mexico to Clifford Cornett and Mary Agnes Romero Cornett. She married Oliver Earnest on May 10, 1956. Mary Lou was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Borger. She graduated from Borger High School in 1951. Then received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Incarnate Word College in 1955. She retired in 1990 from Sanford Fritch Independent School District where she worked as the school nurse for 23 years. Mary Lou was the Rodeo Sponsor for Sanford Fritch High School for many years. She and her husband were a great duo, they served as 4-H leaders for about 10 years, built two cabins in South Fork, Colorado and also built their daughter Janet's log house in Fritch.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mary Cornett; husband, Oliver Earnest; daughters, Susan Doughten and Margaret Ynacay; and son-in-law, Jimmy Morrison.



She is survived by daughter, Janet Morrison of Fritch; grandchildren, Julie Lucero and husband Dominic, Rachel Hand, Ryan Hand and wife Raetanna, Michael Morrison and wife Mary, April Curnutt and husband Derrick, Terrie Strickland and husband Cody, Cortney Ynacay; great grandchildren, Hayden, Anzlie, Allysen, Jaxson, Gracie, Nakona, Savannah, Oliver, Aubra, Blaze, Liam, Levi, and one due to arrive in August; sister, Carol Ann Cornett Herbst and husband Cliff; brother, Dan Cornett and wife Caroline; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.



