Mary Shipley went to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home in Borger.



She was born on April 25, 1923 in Good Pine, Louisiana, LaSalle Parish to Eddie Perkins and Mary Bell (Thompson) Redus.



On June 20, 1941, in Pampa, Texas, Homer "H.A." Shipley and Mary Gretchen Redus were married. She was a homemaker and seamstress, also a member of Keeler Baptist Church, Borger and Eastern Star, Borger. While in High School at Alexandria, Louisiana, her track relay team was the State Champion winner.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Homer "H.A." Shipley (who passed Novemeber , 14, 2018) ; 4 brothers: John Frank Redus, E.P. Redus, Tommy Redus and Robert Redus; 2 sisters: Katherine Barlow and Betsy Inskeep and her parents.



Left behind to cherish her memory is a daughter, Becky Sue Hatfield and husband Randy of Borger, Texas; a son, Frank Edward Shipley and wife Jan of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, Davis Redus and wife Pam of Georgetown, Texas; a grandson, Patrick Ryan Hatfield and wife Jenna of Borger, Texas; 6 great grandchildren: Stormy Hatfield, Shaylee Espino and husband Reyes, Aubrie Hatfield, Leah Akens, Drake Akens and Dusty Hatfield and a great-great grandchild, Ryan Espino.



Mrs. Shipley will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger on Thursday, May 21 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM. A come-and-go visitation will be held Friday, May 22 from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM.



Services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Borger.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store