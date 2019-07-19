|
|
Mary Virginia Carlisle, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the .
Virginia was born June 17, 1939 in Abilene, Texas to Leonard Kossey and Alma Jasper Kossey. She married Robert "Mickey" Carlisle on February 14, 1958 in Phillips, Texas. Virginia enjoyed painting and being outdoors. She love the haven of her backyard. Nothing compared to the joy and love her son, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought to her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; great grandchild, Rusten Moreno; and sister, Martha Kossey Allen; and brothers, Eugene Kossey, Bill Kossey and Jerry Kossey.
Survivors son, Danny Carlisle and his wife, Janet of Borger; grandchildren, Dea Moreno and her husband, Omar, Heath Carlisle and his wife, Shealee; great grandchildren, Rance, Ryler, Raiden, Branlee, Wyatt, Tripp, Kannon, Brayson; and her dog, Winston.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 21, 2019