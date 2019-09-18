Home

Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Melissa Buckland
Melissa (Martinez) Buckland


1977 - 2019
Melissa (Martinez) Buckland Obituary
Melissa Martinez Buckland of Stinnett went to her Heavenly Home and into the arms of Jesus, Monday, September 16, 2019 in Amarillo.

She was born August 12, 1977 at Las Animas, Colorado to Richard and Renee (Saldana) Martinez. On October 21, 2012, Eric Buckland and Melissa Christella Martinez were married in Amarillo.

Melissa was a homemaker and a wonderful, caring mother to their son, Eason.

Preceding her in death was her brother, Brandon Martinez.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Eric and their son, Eason; her parents Renee and Richard Martinez of Booker, Texas; her 2 brothers: Jesse Martinez and wife Kanda and daughter, Nicole of Booker, Texas and Richard Martinez and wife Becky and children Brandon and Payton of Rockport, Texas and Mercedes and Tyson Simpson and their son, Preston of Woodward, Oklahoma and her grandfather, Andrew Saldana.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Heart Cemetery, Booker, Texas.

Melissa will lie in state Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
