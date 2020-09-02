Merle "Wayne" Pogue

Wayne Pogue, 93, died August 27, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. He was born 4/12/1927, in Velma, Oklahoma, the son of Quincy and Lilly Pogue.

Wayne graduated from Velma High School class of 1945. Following graduation, he served in the Army Airforce during WWII. After the war he married Onita "Laverne" Southerland and they settled in Velma, OK. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before Laverne's death in 2016.

In addition to his wife, Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother. Surviving are sons Bob and wife Elaine, Kelly and wife Joyce, 3 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and 2 brothers Randall and Donald.

Wayne was a longtime resident of Skellytown, TX, a retiree of Getty Oil Co. His passion was traveling with Texas Baptist Men, doing electrical work and any other type of labor needed. As hobbies he enjoyed working on old cars and rebuilding Volkswagons. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Skellytown.

No service is planned at this time as both Wayne and Laverne donated their bodies to research at Texas Tech Medical School, and a graveside service will be held for both at Velma, OK at some date in the future.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to City Church, 205 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX., 79101

