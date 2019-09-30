|
|
Michael Cambern Hardin, 76, of Stinnett, Texas passed away September 25, 2019 in Lake City, Colorado.
Mike was born July 31, 1943 to Grady & Floriene Hardin in Stinnett, Texas. He joined the Air Force October 13, 1966 and was discharged from active duty October 12, 1970 as an Air Freight Specialist. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mike was a successful business owner in Oklahoma before his retirement. He started with very little and built his businesses from the ground up.
After retirement, Mike enjoyed spending his summers camping in Colorado and his winters fishing in Aransas Pass. Mike married Ann Wilson Hardin in 2000 and cared for her until her death of Alzheimers in 2016. He loved his family, especially his grandsons Tyler, Brayden, Belden, and great-grandson Zayden.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Hardin and Angela Cox (Larry) of Weatherford, brother Lee Hardin (Linda) of Del Valle Texas, grandsons, Tyler Whitmire, Brayden Cox and Belden Cox, and great grandson Zayden Whitmire; stepdaughter Brandi Wolf.
He loved visiting with old friends and meeting new ones. Mike spent the last 3 years of his life travelling, fishing and enjoying life with his special friend Patty Rogers.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the DFW National Cemetery.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 1, 2019