

Michael Dee Wallace, 60 of Borger passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Grace Church.



Michael was born June 1, 1960 in Borger to Norman and Delana (Ponder) Wallace. He was a lifetime resident of Borger. He married Amanda Smith on March 27, 2010 in Borger. He loved working on cars, shooting pool, remodeling houses, fishing, football especially the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with family.



He was preceded in death by his parents' grandparents, uncles and aunts.



Surviving is his wife Amanda. Sons Jason Wallace and wife Annie of Borger; Brandon Wallace and wife Shenice of Borger, TX; John Rhodes and wife Kristi of Harker Heights; Randy Rhodes and wife Jaci of Fritch. Daughters Michelle Haggard and husband Keith of Borger; Jennifer Wallace and Mickey of Borger. Brothers Rick Wallace of Fritch; Bobby Wallace of Murphy, TX; Kenny Wallace of Borger. Sister Valerie Gonzalez and husband Francisco "Jr" of Borger. 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



--

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store