With sorrow, we announce the passing of an amazing husband, father and son. Michael Eric Forseth was killed suddenly in a car accident on the morning of June 5, 2019 at the age of 39.

Michael was born in Amarillo,Tx on March 27,1980 and he grew up in Borger, TX graduating from Borger High School in 1998. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and bravely served his country for 8 1/2 years, then he earned a bachelors degree in management and safety from Embry Riddle University. Michael's passion was aviation and at the time of his death he was proudly working for Cyient at Bell Helicopter in Arlington. Michael was a Godly man who loved his family with all his heart and could light up a room with his "dad jokes" and laughter. He enjoyed fishing, country music and spending time with his girls, most of all.

Michael is survived by: his Wife, April and their daughters Madison and Sydnee; his Parents, Eric and Debbie Forseth of Borger, TX; his Sister and Brother-in-law Erin and Errin Luton and their boys James, Joseph and Garret of Borger, TX; his In-laws Jeff and Pam Walker of Borger, Tx; his Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Dylan and Maria Walker and their daughter Laurel of Borger, TX, as well as his cousins and a host of friends all left behind far too soon. He was preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents as well as his favorite Aunt, Jo Ann Henderson.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family at Happy State Bank or via Zelle at 806-731-3035.

A memorial service will be held to honor Michael's life on June 15, 2019 at Grace Gardens in Woodway, Tx from 2-4 pm. Military honors will begin at 3. Please join us to celebrate his life, the amazing man that he was and the legacy that he left behind. Published in Borger News Herald on June 11, 2019