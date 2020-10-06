1/1
Mr Michael Ray "Mike" Dotson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Ray Dotson, 69, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Mike was born March 1, 1951 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Bob Dotson and Dorothy Armitage Dotson. He enjoyed fishing, playing the slots and hunting. Mike especially had an eye for cars, and in fact enjoyed rebuilding motors.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Dotson; and a brother, Tom Dotson.

Survivors include the love of his life, Jodena of Fritch; mother, Dorothy Dotson of Fritch; daughters, Charlotte Farmer and husband Preston of Fritch, Kelly Grimes and husband Aaron of Conroe; five grandchildren, Drake, Jathan, Reagan, Brenson, Jake; sister, Sharon Stevens and husband Art of Fritch; and a host of extended family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Borger News Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved