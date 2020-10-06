Michael "Mike" Ray Dotson, 69, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.



A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Mike was born March 1, 1951 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Bob Dotson and Dorothy Armitage Dotson. He enjoyed fishing, playing the slots and hunting. Mike especially had an eye for cars, and in fact enjoyed rebuilding motors.



He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Dotson; and a brother, Tom Dotson.



Survivors include the love of his life, Jodena of Fritch; mother, Dorothy Dotson of Fritch; daughters, Charlotte Farmer and husband Preston of Fritch, Kelly Grimes and husband Aaron of Conroe; five grandchildren, Drake, Jathan, Reagan, Brenson, Jake; sister, Sharon Stevens and husband Art of Fritch; and a host of extended family.





