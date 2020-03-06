Home

Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery,
Borger, TX
Mrs Mona Lee Dees


1938 - 2020
Mrs Mona Lee Dees Obituary

A Graveside Service for Mona Lee Dees of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, in Borger, Texas with Mr. Troy Palmer officiating. A Celebration of Life in Mountain Home, AR will be announced at a later date.

Mona passed away March 1, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. She was born September 13, 1938, in Colorado Springs, Texas, the daughter of Hubert and Mary Hulce Palmer. She worked as a Bookkeeper for the Donald W. Reynolds Library and lived in Mountain Home since moving from New Boston, Texas 32 years ago. She was a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ and cherished the fellowship with her sisters in the Ladies Bible Class. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, playing the piano, traveling and quilting. She was an amazing cook and a great story teller.

Mona is survived by her three daughters, Susan McNutt, Kelli Mullen and Valerie Rubin; sister, Julia Fortune; two brothers, Troy and Coyt Palmer; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Fred Strother; second husband, Bill Dees; son, Fred Dees; brother, Kelly Palmer and sister, Mary Shelton.

Memorials may be made to the Donald W. Reynolds Library, 300 Library Hill, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or the Paragould Children's Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
