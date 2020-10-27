Monnie "Curley" Garrison Ross went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 26 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Chris Riley of First Baptist Church of Idalu, Texas officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.

Curley was born on June 7, 1934 to Samuel D. and Monnie Jewell (Wright) Tidwell. She married W.L. "Dub" Garrison on November 24, 1951 at Wapanuka, OK. He passed away in December of 1997. She then married William Ross on May 11, 2002 in Borger. He passed away in August of 2010. She retired from the Borger Independent School District as a school bus driver. Curley loved her cabin in Red River, NM. She loved reading her bible and listening to Gospel Quartets. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Curley was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and her three brothers, J.R. Tidwell, Clark Tidwell, and Buddy Tidwell.

She is survived by her daughters Rhonda Register and husband, George and Nicki Schroeder and husband, David both of Borger; grandchildren, Amber Riley, Cody Schroeder, and Cole Register; step-grandchildren, Allen, Rick, and Chris Register; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice McBride and husband, Gerald of Denison, TX and Gail Dollar and husband, Hubert of Kingston, OK. ; brother, Gene Tidwell and wife, Carol of Ontario, CA;

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store