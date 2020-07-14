Murdus H. "Murt" Hubbard, Jr., who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.







Funeral services will be held 9 am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the Borger Satellite Workshop, PO Box 1125, Borger, Texas 79008.







Murt was born June 29, 1930 in Greenville, Texas to Murdus H. Hubbard, Sr. and Ethyl Dawson Hubbard. He heeded the call to serve his country in the United States Army on February 15, 1951 in Amarillo and was discharged February 14, 1953, at the rank of Sergeant, in Camp Atterbury, Indiana. He was an instructor for the heavy artillery division. Murt retired as a maintenance superintendent for Phillips Petroleum Company after 39 years of service.







Murt dearly loved and adored his wife of sixty-nine years, Theresa (aka Nanny), as she does him. (They were to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on October 27, 2020.) He often reminisced about the great adventures they had together and how he loved sweeping her off her feet on the dance floor.







He enjoyed traveling and camping, fishing, riding horses, and most everything outdoors. He was also an avid sports enthusiast. He coached little league for his sons' baseball teams, served as a catcher and a coach on a Phillips (Plains Plant) softball team, and refereed football and basketball games for over thirty years. Murt was passionate about helping others, as was even further demonstrated for many years via his leadership and activeness at the Borger Satellite Workshop. He was also a member of the Sheriff's Posse for several years, as well as a member of the Elks Lodge for approximately thirty years; there he engaged in hours upon hours of fellowship with family and dear friends. Murt's family and friends meant the world to him. He loved to be surrounded by those he loved, especially for a good game of cards, and we know these are some of the fondest memories held by family and others. He was undoubtedly competitive but was always filled with joy and a plethora of jokes to keep everyone laughing. Murt (aka Papaw) also loved watching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids participate in sports and any other activities they were interested in. He was always ready to head to the next big event to encourage and support his family in their endeavors.







Murt was a man of wit, generosity, and integrity. He was a man of large stature, with a heart to match. He was loved by his family and all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed. The family is deeply saddened by the loss of Papaw but knows that he has the best seat in the house, next to his Lord and Savior, to keep a watch over his loved ones until they join him in heaven.







He is preceded in death by his parents, Murdus H. Hubbard, Sr. and Ethyl Dawson Hubbard; and step- mother, Thelma Taylor Hubbard.







Survivors include his wife, Theresa Ann Kemp Hubbard of Borger; sons, Kenny Hubbard and wife Deana of TexRoy Camp, Randy Hubbard and wife Patsy of Borger; daughter, Le'Ann Mitchell and husband Mark of Borger; grandchildren, Danna McWilliams and husband Brent of Mansfield, Kevin Hubbard and wife Brenda of Borger, Chad Hubbard of Borger, Randall Hubbard and wife Brook of Fritch, Shawna Lamb and husband Hegan of Borger, Jake Mitchell and wife Jana of Tatum, New Mexico; fourteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren;





