Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Oasis Baptist Church
Amarillo, TX
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park
Borger, TX
Myra "Patty" Lummus


1953 - 2019
Myra "Patty" Lummus Obituary
Myra "Patty" Lummus, 66, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 in Amarillo. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Oasis Baptist Church in Amarillo and graveside service will be 4:00 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial Park in Borger. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Patty was born June 11, 1953 in San Diego, California to Frank Wiley and Myra Newsom Wiley. She has lived in Borger since 1976 and was a member of the Church of Christ at Borger and attended Trinity Fellowship in Amarillo. She married Loyd Lummus August 27, 1976 in Lubbock at Trinity Church. She worked at Golden Plains Hospital 15 years, Central Elementary for 10 years and BSA Women's Center for 10 years. Nothing gave her joy like being with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Larry Wiley.

Patty is survived by her husband Loyd of Borger, her son Brian Lummus and his wife Crystal of Roby, TX, her daughter Amy Lummus Lozano of Amarillo, her six grandchildren Mayci Lummus, Asher Lozano, Bryli Lozano, Kynan Lozano, Camden Lummus and Berklee Lummus, her brother Terry Wiley and his wife Scarlett of Amarillo and her sister Nancy Swan and her husband Larry of Frisco, TX.

Casket Bearers will be Jackie Lawson, Travis Brown, Larry Swan, Corey Swan, Randall Jackson, Coulter Wiley, J. P. Wieck and Allan Morrison.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Care Net in Borger or the Hope Choice in Amarillo.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
