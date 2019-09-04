|
|
Nancy June (Christian) Young, 76, a lifetime resident of Stinnett, Texas, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stinnett with Father Jim Schmitmeyer officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Nancy was born in Amarillo, Texas, to Paul and June (Kelly) Christian. She graduated from Stinnett High School in 1961, where she was a twirler for the Stinnett Rattler Band all four years of high school. After graduation, she attended Kilgore College, where she was a member of the Kilgore Rangerettes. Nancy worked in the newspaper industry for more than 40 years at both the Borger News-Herald and The Pampa News. She was the editor of the Stinnett Herald during the 1970s and 1980s before working as a reporter at the Borger News-Herald. In the early 1990s, Nancy transferred to The Pampa News. In 2003, she moved back to the Borger News-Herald, and was named editor of the paper in 2004. She remained there until her retirement in 2006.
Unable to sit and relax, Nancy began on online newspaper named Hutchinson County Highlights after her retirement. Highlights, as she called it, provided former and current residents information about Borger, Fritch, and Stinnett. One of her key concerns was sharing the background and history of Hutchinson County with its residents. As Facebook became popular, Nancy saw another avenue in which to ensure that information was passed on and created the Stinnett Rattler page to provide all Rattlers the ability to connect with their former classmates, share stories about growing up in Stinnett, and keep one another updated about their lives since moving away.
Nancy was active for many years in the Stinnett Ex-Student Association and with the Hutchinson County Museum. As a child, she and her aunt appeared as extras in the 1950 movie "The Sundowners," several scenes of which were shot on Main Street and the tax office in Stinnett.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, John Jacob Young, and her parents, Paul and June Christian.
She is survived by two daughters: Nancy Kathleen (Kathy) Kinnett of San Antonio, and Mary Elizabeth (M.E.) Young of Borger; two sons: John Jacob (Jay) Young Jr. of Benetton, Wash., and Robert David (Bob) Young of Amarillo; her brother, William Fred (Bill) Christian of Borger; her sister, Barbara Jo Christian of Amarillo; her sisters-in-law Margaret Danko of Ashville, Tenn., and Judy Ellis of Nashville, Tenn.; her aunt, Linda (Kelly) Thomas of Amarillo; eight grandchildren: Zachary Shane Kinnett of San Diego, Calif., Peyton Hope Young of Borger, Brittany and Courtney Young of Benetton, Wash., Christian Robert Young of Borger, Paige Nicole Young of Borger, Cade Lawson Young of Stinnett, and Seth Noble Young of Stinnett; and four great-grandchildren: Skylan June-Uldene Bennett of Borger, Hazel Nichole Elizabeth Bennett of Borger, Freya Alexis Brooke Hutchinson of Borger, and Baxton July Mark Young of Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019