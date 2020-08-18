1/1
Neal Ray Farmer
1962 - 2020
Neal Ray Farmer, 58, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Grace Church in Borger.

Neal was born February 19, 1962 in Borger to Clifford Farmer and Willetta McLemore Farmer. He was a member of Life House Church in Fritch. He had a heart for people and never met a stranger. Neal enjoyed dancing, hunting, fighting and watching sports on tv, mainly the Dallas Cowboys but would cheer for any Texas team. Nothing brought more joy to his life than his family, rather it be on vacation, coaching his kids in various sports or just spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Mona of Fritch; sons, Preston Farmer and wife Charlotte of Fritch, Garrett Farmer and wife Aleigha of Shamrock, Trey Farmer and wife Tessa of Fritch; daughters, Monica Berry and husband James of Fritch, Inez Tollis and husband Brian of Canyon, Lydia Williams and husband Brandon of Fritch, Rachel Osborne of Amarillo; twenty grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Betty Hellerman and husband Phil of Dallas; brothers, Glenn Farmer and wife Dena of Borger, Lynn Farmer and wife Tammy of Borger; and a host of extended family and friends.

Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
