|
|
Nell Garrett Carson, 96 of Amarillo went to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Amarillo.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Baptist Chapel in Borger. There will be a visitation at the First Baptist Church Chapel at 2:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park following after the service under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Nell was born August 11, 1923 in Clovis, NM to Harrison P. and Nellie (Lay) Garrett. She married Forrest" Skeezix" Carson February 21, 1942 in Borger. She lived most of her life in Borger then moved to Amarillo in 2016. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Borger where she was very active. She played in many golf tournaments in the panhandle winning the Ladies Hutchinson Golf Tournament twice. She loved to cook and entertain at her home. She also was a talented seamstress.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, husband and all of her six siblings.
Surviving is her daughter Ann Carson of Amarillo. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Numerous additional relatives.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 12, 2019