Mrs Norma Jean Hodges


1934 - 2020
Mrs Norma Jean Hodges Obituary
Norma Jean Hodges, 85, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020

Graveside services will be 2 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Shelby Deatherage, officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.

Norma was born October 26, 1934 in Roswell, New Mexico to Arnold Haskell Whitfield and Ann Arlene Neighbors the third of seven children. She married Bobby Roy Hodges on June 9, 1951 at Olton, Texas. She enjoyed making dolls, reading and studying her bible. Norma enjoyed sharing what she learned from the bible by teaching at church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Roy Hodges; son, Bob Hodges, Jr.; daughter in law, Vickie; and one granddaughter.

Survivors include daughters, LaFonda Gerhart and husband Michael of Lubbock and Georgia Wilson and husband Ray of Fritch; son, John Hodges of Fritch; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; her first great-great granddaughter; her last sister, Vera Mims of Virginia; and her beloved canine companions, Precious and Angel.

Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
