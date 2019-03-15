



Norvel Huckins, 86, of Skellytown, passed away March 14, 2019 in Borger.



Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with the Huckins family, officiating and sharing. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mr. Huckins was born May 21, 1932 in Skellytown to Laura and Cleon Huckins, where he was a lifelong resident. As a young man, he met the love of his life, Lola Hutchinson, and they wed on April 16, 1950 in Skellytown. Norvel was a longtime pumper in the oil and gas industry. After retiring from Kerr-McGee, he returned to one of his greatest loves, being a cowboy at a working ranch, where he was considered a fine horseman and cowboy. He was a member of the In the Garden Ministries of Skellytown. Outside the cowboy life, his greatest love was his family, especially all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Survivors include his wife, Lola Huckins of Borger; two daughters, Norvelene Contaskos and husband Tony of Ashfield, Massachusetts, and Teresa Gillman and husband Bruce of Borger; three sons, Steven Huckins and wife Sherly of Skellytown, Tim Huckins and wife Jean of Pampa, and Terry Huckins of San Antonio; one sister, Barbara Snodgrass of Duncan, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Norvel was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, one sister, and a grandson, Brandon Bradley.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Interim Hospice, and especially Brenda Fields, for their loving care of Norvel.



Memorials may be made to PAWS, PO Box 2905, Pampa, Texas 79066-2905.