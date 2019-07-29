Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Nygell Lujan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nygell Parnelly Lujan


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nygell Parnelly Lujan Obituary
Nygell Parnelly Lujan, 21 passed away on July 24, 2019 near Hobbs, NM. The Celebration of his life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 5:00 until 7:00 Monday in the evening at the funeral home.

He was born August 29, 1997 in Hale Center, TX to Mandy Nicole Key Lujan. He was a graduate of Home School and went to Welding School also. Nygell was a Pipeliner for Tracker Energy. He loved Cowboying, Rodeoing, Hunting and everything to do with the outdoors, the river and the lake. He was a welder and played the banjo.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Amando Molinar Lujan.

Nygell is survived by his mother Mandy Lujan and her husband Amando of Panhandle, his father Colby Bennett of Fritch, his great grandfather Doyle W. Purcell, his grandparents Elia White Lujan of Fritch, Ernie and Cindy Key of Fritch and Tex and Lois Bennett of Fritch, his brothers Austin Lujan and his wife Ashley of Borger, Hunter Bennett of Fritch and Carter Bennett of Fritch, his sisters India Lujan of Panhandle, Mirna Lujan of Panhandle, Marley Bennett and Hannah Bennett both of Fritch, his nephews Hendrix, Bryce and Joziah and his niece lorelei.

Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me page for the children of the men killed in the accident.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nygell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now