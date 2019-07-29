|
Nygell Parnelly Lujan, 21 passed away on July 24, 2019 near Hobbs, NM. The Celebration of his life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 5:00 until 7:00 Monday in the evening at the funeral home.
He was born August 29, 1997 in Hale Center, TX to Mandy Nicole Key Lujan. He was a graduate of Home School and went to Welding School also. Nygell was a Pipeliner for Tracker Energy. He loved Cowboying, Rodeoing, Hunting and everything to do with the outdoors, the river and the lake. He was a welder and played the banjo.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Amando Molinar Lujan.
Nygell is survived by his mother Mandy Lujan and her husband Amando of Panhandle, his father Colby Bennett of Fritch, his great grandfather Doyle W. Purcell, his grandparents Elia White Lujan of Fritch, Ernie and Cindy Key of Fritch and Tex and Lois Bennett of Fritch, his brothers Austin Lujan and his wife Ashley of Borger, Hunter Bennett of Fritch and Carter Bennett of Fritch, his sisters India Lujan of Panhandle, Mirna Lujan of Panhandle, Marley Bennett and Hannah Bennett both of Fritch, his nephews Hendrix, Bryce and Joziah and his niece lorelei.
Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me page for the children of the men killed in the accident.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 30, 2019