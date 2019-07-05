Odis Haskell McClellan, Jr., 71, died peacefully at his home on Independence Day, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Westlawn Memorial Park and the Celebration of His Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Graced Land East Activity Center with Pastor Ricky Griffin, Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo officiating. The family requests that friends meet from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home for visitation. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Odis was born June 16, 1948 in Borger to Odis Haskell McClellan, Sr. and Dorothy Louise Richeson McClellan. He was raised in Fritch and graduated Fritch High School in 1966. He married Jodi Luman June 1, 1971 in Borger . He left school at West Texas State University to join the U.S. Marine Corps during the Viet Nam War where he received the RVN Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Odis was the owner of RayMac Energy and OHM Operating in Borger. He was known as an Entrepreneur having several business interests including being instrumental in establishing communications for oilfield companies by building 400 foot towers West of Borger. Before that, he worked for Phillips as a Certified Instrument Man and Electrician at the Plains Plant and then at the Refinery in the Engineering Department. Odis was on the Frank Phillips College Board of Regents, he was a Borger City Councilman, member of the Borger Elks Lodge where he was presented the2012-2013 Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year award. In 2017 he received the Great American Patriot Award on Armed Forces Day. Along with his many other accomplishments, he was a Philanthropist supporting many causes locally and nationally.



Odis was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jeremy, brother Ronald, sisters Lajuan Stegall and Pat Barger.



He Is survived by his wife, Jodi, his two sons Jamey McClellan and his wife Jami of Borger and Andrew McClellan of Camp Lejeune, NC, his mother in law dearest Joyce Luman of the home, his three granddaughters Lexi, Mattie and Emme and his sister Sharee Thieleman of Cape Coral, FL, his nephews Jerry Price of Borger, Johnny Meadows of Kingsville, GA, Reggie Germain of Cape Coral, FL and Ronnie McClellan, Jr. of California. Published in Borger News Herald on July 6, 2019