Oletha Henderson Reed, 92, died July 9, 2020 in her home in Borger. A Celebration of her Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Stinnett with Stanley and Jerry Aylor officiating and Pastor Kade Morrison assisting, she will be buried by her husband in the Stinnett Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.



She was a lifetime resident of Hutchinson County, being born on the Stevenson Ranch North of Stinnett. She was born February 3, 1928 to Tom W. Henderson and Ione C. Stevenson Henderson. Oletha married Douglas Reed on December 5, 1947 in Borger, she was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Stinnett. She worked as an administrative assistant to the manager at Cargill, Caprock Corp. She loved to hunt, fish, loved her horses, her work, to design and sew clothing and art. What she loved more than anything else was the fact that she was a Mother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Casey Aylor, her sisters Tommyann Curry and Velma Lemons and her brother Basil Henderson.



Oletha is survived by her son Larry Reed of Edgewood, NM, her daughter Jerri Aylor and her husband Stanley of Borger, her four grandchildren Stan Aylor II, Melissa Reed, Allyson Colombo and Grayson Reed, her seven great grandchildren and her special brother in law Jackie Reed.



Casket bearers will be Rick and Donna Irvin, Matt Chisum, Kristen Chisum Floyd and Rick and Crystal Cloud. Honorary bearers will be Mack Hoel, Travis Reger, Donna Sargent, Bobbi Corbitt, Jean Chisum and Ruth Chisum.

