Pat Isom
1948 - 2020
Pat Isom passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Amarillo.

She was born February 24, 1948 at Borger, Texas to Loyd and Nona Mae (Tyler) Cheatwood. On September 12, 1969, Jessie Isom and Pat Cheatwood were married in Borger, Texas.

Until her retirement, she was a dispatcher for Groendyke Transport, Borger. Her church affiliation was Baptist.

Preceding her in death are 2 sisters: Deborah Duso and Sheila Webb and her parents.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Jessie; a daughter, Jennifer Yaws of Amarillo; a son, Jeff Isom and wife Brittany of Canadian, Texas; a sister, Ila Verden and husband Riley of Borger and 3 grandchildren: Jacob Isom, Abby Isom and Paisley Jones.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery, Borger.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Published in Borger News Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
