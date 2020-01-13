|
|
Patricia Ann Browning, 72, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Pat was born April 16, 1947 in Borger to Evelyn Henley Davis and Robert Davis. She married William "Bill" Browning on October 5, 1968 at Riverview Baptist Church. Pat was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Fritch. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, painting wood, and crafting in general. Pat enjoyed gardening and being outside.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark; daughter, Marcy and a brother, Tommy Hudspeth.
Survivors include her husband, Bill of Borger; daughter, Melanie Barnett and Charlie Mobley of Borger; granddaughters, Sara and Hannah Barnett, Megan Oakley; sister, Linda Scott of Borger, Deanna Huval of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Borger News Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020