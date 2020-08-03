Patricia "Patsy" Hutchinson went to the arms of her Lord, July 26, 2020 in Borger.



Patsy was born November 20, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Raymond Kenneth Brown and Emma Lou (Grona) Brown.



Patsy was an office manager in the medical field. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Amarillo where she was very active with music and children's ministry. She was a Sunday School teacher and played the handbells at her church.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Dr. Val Hutchinson, Jr.; a son, Val Hutchinson,III and her parents.



Left behind to cherish her memory are 2 daughters: Kathi Dixon and husband Duncan of Boerne, Texas and Neva Gage of Borger; grandchildren: Kenneth and Justine Sharp of Lorton, Virginia, Hallie Angenend of Borger, Keely and Ricardo Valdez of Boerne, Texas and Keith Dixon of Boerne, Texas; great grandchildren: Elise Blakemore of Borger, Sabrina Valdez of Boerne, Texas and Wyatt Sharp (to be born in October) of Lorton, Virginia; a special daughter, Tammy Wilson of Pert, Texas; special sons: Brandon Blakemore of Borger and Michael Nowak of Amarillo.



A Memorial Service will be held August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.





