Patricia Lee Landess McDonald, age 65, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home in Garland, Texas following a difficult battle with ovarian cancer. Tricia was born December 13, 1953 in Borger, Texas to Naaman and Mary Landess and graduated from Borger High School.



Tricia loved her family beyond measure and would do anything for her children and grandchild. She was a rock of support and beloved friend to her loving husband and both her children. Her home was always welcoming, and the family gathered there for many celebrations over the years. She enjoyed gardening and could frequently be found outside caring for her plants or simply enjoying the birds and butterflies her beautiful gardens brought. Tricia also enjoyed needlework such as quilting, cross stitch and crochet, creating many beautiful gifts and pieces of art over the years.



Tricia was preceded in death by her husband, Russ McDonald and her brother, Glenn Landess. She is survived by her son, Jason McDonald and wife Brandi; her grandson, Walker McDonald; her daughter, Kensey Porter and husband John; her sister, Donna Cowan and husband Jesse; her brother, Tom Landess and wife Cheri; her uncle, Joe Landess and wife Nancy; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing on Friday, March 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, Texas, 75243. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery.