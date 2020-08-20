1/1
Patricia Lynn "Patsy" Stombaugh
1950 - 2020
Patricia (Patsy) Lynn Stombaugh, 70, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Patsy was born June 20, 1950, in Borger to Robert and Doris Hodges Wetherbee. She was a lifetime resident of Borger. She married Robert E. Stombaugh on December 29, 1982 in Lovington, New Mexico. Patsy was employed by Texas Peripheral of Odessa, Texas Instruments for four years, Nindel's of Dodge City and Hospice of Panhandle for a year. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son, Tobin Wynn; and a sister, Janie Popple.

Survivors include niece, Shannon Alfaro of Odessa; cousins, James Wetherbee, Joe Don Wetherbee both of Wichita Falls, Chris Williams of Hobbs, New Mexico, Susan Brown of Martha, Texas; aunt, Pat Lane Wetherbee; uncle, Lee Niblet of Andrews; and granddaughters, Chloe Wynn, Edie Wynn both of Scroggins, Texas and Miranda Brubaker of Phoenix, Arizona.

Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
