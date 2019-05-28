Patsy Sims, 73, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10 am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Church of Christ at Borger. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street,Suite 800,Miami, FL 33131.

Patsy was born in the Casa Serena Hospital in Bunavista on June 26, 1945 to Rodger and Margaret (Allen) Wheless. Patsy lived in Hutchinson County all her life. She married Bob Sims on February 6, 1981.

Patsy was a beautician for 23 years at the Adorn Beauty Salon in Borger. She worked at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area for 12 years as a law enforcement park ranger. Patsy loved to volunteer at the park during the annual lakeshore clean-up. Over the winter months she volunteered at the park, earn- ing 7,000 volunteer hours.

Patsy loved to play fast-pitch softball. She played for 10 years on the Borger Bombers team. Patsy was instrumental in organizing the Borger Women's Fast- Pitch Softball League.

She is preceded in death by her mother; father; granddaughter, Chanie Ranee Wheeler; daughter, Leeah Howard; son, Terry Sims; and brothers, Sonny, Milton, Wayne and Jimmy Ray Wheless.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Sims of Fritch; daughter, Dena Ott of Borger; sons, Mike Sims and wife Julie of Sherman, Texas, Kelley Sims and wife Kasey of Amarillo; granddaughter, Alicia Sanders and husband Brandon of Amarillo; grandson, Ricky Ott and wife Dusti of Sanford; grandson, Will Sims of Amarillo; granddaughter, Katlin Downs and husband Zac; grandsons, Ethan and Gavin Sims of Amarillo; grandsons, Zack, Jake, Braydon Sims; granddaugh- ter, Addison Sims of Dallas; great-granddaughters, Bentley Ott, Brooklyn Tiemann, Berkley Tiemann and RyLynn Ott; sisters, Joann Lawson of Amarillo, Joyce Hannon and husband Skeeter of Borger, Win- nie Litterell and husband Kay of Borger; and brother, Sherman Wheless of Borger. Published in Borger News Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019