Surrounded by her loving family, Patsy Smith entered into her heavenly home, Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019 at her home in Fritch.

She was born December 3, 1939 to Delbert Sims and Francis Mae (Keys) Morris at Samnorwood, Texas. In 1976, Patsy Morris married M.W. Smith in Panhandle.

Patsy was a long standing member of First

Southern Baptist Church, Fritch. Until her retirement, she worked as a cashier at B&R Thriftway grocery store in Fritch.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Wallace Smith (who passed in 2008); her son, Brian Griffin; her granddaughter, Julie Hampton; six brothers and three sisters and her parents.

She leaves behind a daughter, Ronetta Griffin-Morris of Fritch; a son, Jeff Griffin and wife Kimberly of Houston; two brothers: Jim Morris of Amarillo and Danny Morris of Alabama; eight grandchildren: Jerred Loven and his wife Kim of Bushland, Heath Loven and wife Tiphanie of Borger, Carly Black of Fritch, Jesse Floyd and husband Bryon of Fritch, Mindy Griffin of San Anto- nio, Rebekah Griffin of Lubbock, Emma Griffin of College Station and Alex Griffin; seventeen great - grandchildren: Samuel Loven, Jeremy Loven, Hailey Stephens, Noah Black, Alexandria Floyd, Samantha Loven, Luke Black, William Wallace, Matthew Black, Erica Loven, Lily Wallace, Ava Floyd, Vail Wallace, Faith Floyd, Bryson Floyd, Maximus Floyd and Kaelan Griffin; 3 great great grandchildren: Jaxon Black, Brantley Morales and Kamden Stephens.

Patsy has a very large and loving family. She cherished the times her home was filled with her family spending time together. She was most often found in the kitchen, doing what she loved, cooking for everyone who walked in her door. Patsy touched the heart of everyone, not only her family, but everyone who had the blessing to meet her. She always welcomed her family's friends into her home and treated them as her own. Patsy also looked for- ward to the time she spent with her church family; they are loved and appreciated.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.

Family will welcome friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, May 3 at Brown's Chapel in Fritch.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary