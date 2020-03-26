|
|
Patty Hooper, 85, died Friday March 19, 2020 in Borger. The family has agreed to have a Memorial Service when the mandates on number of participants is not restricted. We will announce when that will be. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Mrs. Hooper was born June 1, 1934 in Dallas to Gilbert Duran Garrett and Susan Jackson Luker Garrett. She eloped and married Thomas "Red" Hooper July 10, 1954 in Ardmore, OK. Patty was a retired teacher for Dallas ISD, Borger ISD and Scurry ISD. She loved to travel and loved her art.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Patty is survived by her son Thomas Ray Hooper and Toni Craven of Borger and her daughter Joyceanne Willis and Pam Wiegand also of Borger, her three grandchildren Brandon Hooper and his wife Collette, Jarred Hooper and Kristopher Willis and his wife Jaymie, her four great grandchildren Tristan, Rory, Brayden and Kaylie, her special friends Teresa Rose and Wendell Sanders. She is also survived by her former students who loved her dearly.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 27, 2020