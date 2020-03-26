Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Hooper


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Hooper Obituary
Patty Hooper, 85, died Friday March 19, 2020 in Borger. The family has agreed to have a Memorial Service when the mandates on number of participants is not restricted. We will announce when that will be. Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Mrs. Hooper was born June 1, 1934 in Dallas to Gilbert Duran Garrett and Susan Jackson Luker Garrett. She eloped and married Thomas "Red" Hooper July 10, 1954 in Ardmore, OK. Patty was a retired teacher for Dallas ISD, Borger ISD and Scurry ISD. She loved to travel and loved her art.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Patty is survived by her son Thomas Ray Hooper and Toni Craven of Borger and her daughter Joyceanne Willis and Pam Wiegand also of Borger, her three grandchildren Brandon Hooper and his wife Collette, Jarred Hooper and Kristopher Willis and his wife Jaymie, her four great grandchildren Tristan, Rory, Brayden and Kaylie, her special friends Teresa Rose and Wendell Sanders. She is also survived by her former students who loved her dearly.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -