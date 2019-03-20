Home

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Settle Memorial United Methodist Church
201 East Fourth Street
Owensboro, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Settle Memorial United Methodist Church
201 East Fourth Street
Owensboro, KY
View Map
Paul Burton Rullman Obituary
aul Burton Rullman, 91, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1927 in Plymouth, Indiana to the late Martin L. and Lydia Olga Tomlinson Rullman. Paul was retired from J. M. Huber Corporation as a manager. He was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and the New Beginnings Sunday School Class and did volunteer work for the church. He was a graduate of Purdue University where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul enjoyed reading, boating, and being on the water. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Lou Rullman, and his sister, Carolyn Weakly.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Lois A. Broman Rullman, his son, Philip Rullman and wife Mary of Owensboro, his daughter, Patricia Altstatt Zmaila and husband Anthony of Amarillo, Texas, six grandchildren, Sean Dietz and wife Amanda, Joe Newman, Victoria and Leah Rullman, and Katrina and Carl Zmaila, and 10 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Paul Rullman will be Noon Friday, March 22, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. 4th. Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences for the family of Paul Rullman can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
