aula Garza Sotelo, 71, of Stinnett, Texas died Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 2 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 108 Broadmoor Street, Borger, TX. Burial will follow in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., ATTN: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589-5200 or online at JW.ORG, click donate or to Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 900 College Avenue, Borger, TX, 79007. Paula was born April 2, 1948, to Pedro and Margarita Escobedo Garza. She attended school in Samnorwood, Texas. She married Juan Sotelo on September 22, 1969.

She enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows and home improvement shows. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids. Her husband took pride in saying that she was a wonderful and caring mother to her boys.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Margarita; son, Danny; five brothers, Alex, Pedro, Raymond, Juan and Gilbert Garza; three sisters, Dominga Renteria, Margie DeLaRosa, and Maria Koetting; grandson, Marcos Sotelo; granddaughter, Audrey Sotelo; and daughter-in-law, Kendra Sotelo. She is survived by her husband, Juan; two sons, Tony Sotelo and wife Re- Becca of Amarillo, Joe Sotelo of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Victoria and Michael Sotelo of Amarillo, Aaliyah Sotelo of Stinnett, Miguel Sotelo of Can- yon; two sisters, Angie Howell of Shamrock, Janie Cantu and husband David of Austin; one brother, Ruben Garza and wife Lou of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.