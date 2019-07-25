|
Pearl Jenelle (Swart) Wygle ran into the arms of her Savior on July 17, 2019, after a lengthy journey with dementia.
Pearl was born Feb 7th, 1932, to John and Jennie (Sandersfeld) Swart on their family farm near Rocky, Oklahoma. She was welcomed to the family by her older sister, Betty Lou. Growing up, she was blessed to have many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents nearby. As a result, family became very important to her. During those years, Pearl saw many of her cousins go off to WWII and some didn't return. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the school kids nicknamed her Pearl Harbor. Pearl graduated from Rocky High School in 1950, and went on to work forthe PMA Office in Cordell, OK where she met a friend, who would later become her sister in law. The friend, Norma Wygle, introduced Pearl to her brother, Lester "Ray" Wygle. And after turning 21 in Feb 5, 1953, Pearl and Ray were married on Feb 8.
The newlyweds made their home in Borger, Texas, which was a difficult transition for Pearl because family meant so much to her. But it was only a 3 hour drive back to her "home", so the couple made frequent trips back to Oklahoma. After almost 7 years of marriage, Pearl was finally blessed with her own family, Deborah (Debbie) Renae in 1959 and Richard Dean in 1964. Pearl loved being a stay at home mom, keeping house and caring for her young family. She spent hours at the sewing machine, making much of kids' clothes, as well as Halloween costumes and doll clothes.
In 1978, Pearl earned a new title, that of Grandma! And over the years, a total of 4 grandchildren were added to the family. Cory Allen Faylor, Cody Ray Faylor, Noah Sebastian Wygle, and Kira Chun Wygle each one gave her such joy. And then in 2015 and 2016, she was given 2 great grands, 1st when Cory married his wife Christy, Pearl welcomed Kaylee Noel Troost, and then in 2016, Cory and Christy gave Pearl an adorable grandbaby, Mackenzie Rose Faylor. All of them have been a source of great pride and joy for Grandma Pearl.
Pearl was an avid crocheter, making many beautiful things for her family, as well as her others. She always had a project or 2 in the car, so she could work on them as she traveled. Pearl was also a master of cross-stitch, making many wonder pieces of art. Also, Pearl had such a talented green thumb! She always had such beautiful flowers wherever she and Ray lived. And she loved animals of all kinds, she never met a dog or cat she didn't love. BUT, her family will always remember her most for her kitchen skills! From her fried chicken, swiss steak, macaroni and cheese, Thanksgiving turkeys and dressing to her famous chocolate chip cookies, Mississippi Mud Pies, Peach Cobblers, Pearl Wygle made them all with love and everyone sang her praises.
And in between, Pearl worked a variety of jobs, from Dowell to Southwestern Public Service to Bartlesville Stationary Co, to Frank Phillips College.
A few of her favorite things....Her Savior, old hymns, celebrating and decorating for Christmas, her grandchildren, traveling, and her friends at Lakeland Baptist Church.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Ray in 2013, her parents, her sister and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Gary) Faylor, her son Richard (Lizsette) Wygle, her grandchildren, Cory and Cody Faylor, and Noah and Kira Wygle (all of Flower Mound), her brother in law, Nolan Hardwick of Alabama, her sister in law, Norma Evans of Edmond Oklahoma, 3 nephews James, Kenneth and Randy Hardwick and 2 nieces Barbara Collier and Marca Miller. She will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. that same day at Lone Star Cemetery in Rocky, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the funeral home. The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the American .
Published in Borger News Herald on July 26, 2019