Peggy Jo Hagle


Peggy Jo Hagle Obituary
Peggy Jo Hagle, 82, of Borger, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burgin Funeral Home, 200 S. McGee in Borger.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Keeler Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Bob Ulrey. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgin Funeral Home.

Peggy was born on March 16, 1937 to Clarence Stephens and Opal Kennedy Stephens. She graduated from Borger High School in 1955.

She attended business school, served as church secretary for Keeler Baptist Church, and worked for several years at Phillips 66.

Peggy loved spending time with her dear friends, playing bridge in numerous bridge clubs. She also loved gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and cooking. She enjoyed traveling, both with her husband and with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Hagle; her parents; and a brother, Bob Stephens.

Peggy is survived by a son, Steve Hagle and his wife, Deanna, of Pflugerville, Texas; a daughter, Suzy Boren and her husband, Bart, of Borger; grandchildren Christopher, Price, Zachary Howell, Spencer Hagle, Taylor Boren, Blair Neill, Grant Boren, and Sydney Rouk; along with several great-grandchildren.

Peggy was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Borger News Herald on June 20, 2019
