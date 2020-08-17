Peggy Lou Weems Jenkins, 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Amarillo. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family and friends visitation on Monday evening at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Peggy was born July 16, 1946 in Iola, Kansas to Newton E. Weems and Minnie M. Ross Weems. She married the love of her life Christopher Robin "Levi" Jenkins on May 7, 1977 in Stinnett. Peggy never let anything stand in her way, she always had to prove that she could do anything that she set her mind to. She was the first female service writer for Bob Johnson Ford Motor Company, she loved traveling the states with her husband as a truck driver for Groendyke Transportation and working with the public along with meeting new people in the Restaurant Industry. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings where she enjoyed cooking for everyone, sharing stories, laughing and joking around. But there was always time set aside to pray and teach the ones she loved about the Word, sharing her wisdom and knowledge.



Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband Christopher "Levi" Jenkins, her daughter Angela Duncan, her parents Newton and Minnie Weems, her sisters Rosa Weems and Patsy Elarton, her brother Billy Weems and her son in law Leon Anstine.



She is survived by her son Tanner Jenkins and his wife Kasey of Borger, her daughters Bernice Bennett of Evans, CO, and Crystal Jenkins-Boyd of Seguin, TX. Ten grandchildren and Eleven great grandchildren Jeremiah Bennett, Jason Bennett and wife Kristie along with Grayson, Camden and Brantley, Tiffany Douglas and Paul along with new one due soon, Andrew Douglas and wife Meagan along with Atticus, Courtney Burnett and husband Jesse along with Danyelle and new one due April 2021, Ashley Stark and husband Dalton along with Lillie and David, Christopher Arnold and wife Katie along with Spencer and Olivia, Nathanial Arnold and wife Macey along with Ryder and new one due March 2021, Alexis Jenkins and Alex Whitman, Trevor Jenkins, her brother Emery Weems and his wife Carla of Calico Rock, Arkansas, her sister Lillian Duncan and her husband Randy of Wichita, KS, her father in law Jerry Jenkins and his wife Donna of Wheeler, TX, her mother in law Barbara Crawford of Ocklawaha, FL, her sister in law Pamala Clines and husband Sammy of Ocklawaha, FL and a host of extended family and friends.



The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses of BSA Compassion for the love and kindness the showed Peggy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store