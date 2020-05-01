

Percy Anson (Junior) Davis, 60, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in his home in Grapevine, Texas. Junior was born on May 28, 1959 in Borger, Tx. A family service was held at Westlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 5th 2020 in Borger. Junior attended school in Borger before joining the Army. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg N.C. After serving in the Army, Junior hired on for Phillips 66 before moving to Dallas and starting his own business. He worked for many years in the communication field. Jr. was an avid Dallas Cowboy, Texas Ranger, Texas Longhorn, Dale Earnhart and Dale Jr fan. He loved all sports and frequently watched different sporting events on different t.v.'s at the same time. Jr. loved playing golf. He was a 32 year active member of the Grapevine Elks Lodge where he had many lifelong friends. He was also a member of the Cherokee Nation. Junior was a proud Republican and he was very patriotic. But most importantly he had accepted Jesus Christ as Lord of his life. Jr. fought and overcame battles in his life but he could not out battle his fight with cancer. The battle is over and the victory has been won. Praise God for His forgiveness of the sins of human beings and His grace for eternity in heaven. Junior was preceded in death by the love of his life Vickie Simpson. His nephew Beau Davis, his niece Katie Karins, his brother-law Brad McCarty and brother-in-law Johnny Whitfield. Junior is survived by his mother Katie (Ed) Horton, his dad P.A. (Maria) Davis. Two brothers, Charlie (Tanya) Davis, Glenn (Amy) Davis. Two sisters, Sheila McCarty, Quita (Chuck) Karins. Many nieces and nephews. And friend, Gerri Davis.



