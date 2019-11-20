|
|
Philip Theodore "Teddy" Arthur was born in Olympia, Washington on September 23, 1944. He
passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 75. Services to honor and celebrate Teddy's life will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 2pm at the Minton Chatwell Chapel in Borger, Texas. Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 5 from 5-7pm at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home, 314 S. Hedgecoke St. Borger, Texas.
Teddy spent the majority of his life in Borger, Texas. He graduated from Borger High School with the class of 1963. He married Theresa Chappell on August 3rd 1968. They shared 42 years together before Thresa preceded him in death on March 11, 2010. Teddy was a very supportive loving father and grandparent. Teddy was a Boy Scout Leader. He loved camping, fishing, and was an automotive buff. He often attended Frank Phillips College adding education to his credentials. After beginning a career with Phillips 66 in 1972, he retired from DCP Midstream in 2011 after over 39 years of service. He was a member of Fairlanes Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by His wife Thresa Arthur, parents Philip and Edythe Arthur, sister Rhonda Arthur Vaughan, and in-laws Jack and Cecil Chappell.
He is survived by His children: Son, Tim Arthur of Canadian, Texas; Daughter, Tambra Griffin of Weatherford, Texas; Son, Todd Arthur of Amarillo, Texas. Sister: Cindy Arthur Maloney of Denton, Texas Grandchildren: Abigail Griffin; Weldon Griffin; Jaxon Arthur; and Ben Arthur
Significant Extended Family Members: Roxanne Arthur, Derek Collier, Jim Vaughan, Buster Maloney, Jacqueline & Jay Johnston, Carl & Nancy Chappell, Sue Hooten; Bill Simmons;, and numerous other cousins. Nieces and Nephews: Julie Vaughan, Nathan Vaughan, Emily Vaughan, Joshua Vaughan, Jarod Maloney, Carla Heard, Stephanie Chavez, Kylie McQuary, Cole McQuary, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Terral, Oklahoma on Thursday November 7th at 2pm in the Terral Oklahoma Cemetery.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Buster Maloney, Jim Vaughan, Bill Simmons, Jarod Maloney, Mickey Bolton, Brady Sheets, Chris Pearson, and Glynn Carlock.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 4, 2019