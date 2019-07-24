Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Meharg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Meharg


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Meharg Obituary
Phyllis Meharg passed away on July 13th 2019. Phyllis was born on September 9th, 1936 in Great Bend KS to Leon and Evelyn Radke. She graduated from Great Bend HS in 1954. Phyllis married Glen Meharg on July the 8th of 1955. They had four sons, Leslie, Bruce, Todd and David. During their 55 years of marriage they lived in Champagne Urbanna IL, Hays KS, Shawnee Mission KS, Bartlesville OK, Rancho Cordova CA and Borger TX. Most recently Phyllis was living in Yorktown VA where she passed away at the York Convalescent Center. Phyllis is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday July 27th at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Carl officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville OK. The cremains of Phyllis and her husband Glen will be laid to rest beside their son Leslie.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now