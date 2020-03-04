|
Randall Wayne Robinson was born February 14, 1948 in Dalhart, Texas to Herman & Coleene Robinson of Cactus, Tx. Randall grew up at Cactus, a Phillips community, through the 6th grade before moving to Dumas where he started the 7th grade. It was the grade when he met a girl (by way of paper wod shots) named Linda. That friendship turned into a love lasting 59 years.
Randall graduated Dumas High School Class of 1966, where he was a standout district linebacker for the Dumas Demons. He accepted The Lord as his savior at age 16, and became a member of the First Baptist Church in Dumas.
Randall and Linda married June 16, 1967 in Dumas. They lived in Amarillo, where he worked at Levi Strauss and went to West Texas University, until he joined the Navy in 1968. He was a control tech on the Polaris Nuclear Submarine, USS Alexander Hamilton (Blue Crew), stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. After his 6 years in the Navy, in 1974, Randall, Linda, Matt and Tiff came to Borger where he started work for Phillips Petroleum Refinery. After retirement in 2002, he and Linda enjoyed many fun times camping & fishing at Lake Texhoma, and spending time at the family cabin in Red River.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great grands very much, always a special part of their lives. The Lord blessed him.
He passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He will be missed.
Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Coleene Robinson.
Randall is survived by his wife Linda of the home, son Matt and Kelly Robinson of Lake Jackson, daughter Tiffany and Brent Newcomb of Borger, Grandchildren Scott and Kayti Robinson, Lane Newcomb, Kaleigh Newcomb, Zachary Robinson, Kada Smith, & Colin Tate, great grandchildren Carter, Brecklyn, Kopelyn, Landon, Ridgleigh, Paisley, sister Jalane Mcwilliams of Dumas, brother Steven and Jill Robinson of Amarillo and numerous nieces and nephews he loved so much. He was also survived by his little buddy Willy.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church Borger. He will lie in state Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8: 00 pm.
Honorary Pallbearers,
Larry Turner, Colin Locke, JD Walker, Audie Hatton, Tracy Young, Hagen Young, Brock Plumley
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 4, 2020