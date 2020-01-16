|
Randy Edward Loucks, 62, slipped peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 11, 2020 at Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo. Longtime resident of Borger/Phillips, Randy served his community for over 50 years in various jobs as a newspaper carrier in Phillips, as a self-employed gas station owner and operator, as electrician apprentice, and as a technician and service engineer in the cable television business before retiring and moving to Amarillo, Texas.
Randy devoted his life to helping others both on and off the job, whether it was using his woodworking skills to build furniture for others, remodel houses, or "trouble-shoot" friends' and family members' computers and other electronic equipment. But his greatest satisfaction came from helping his wife with all her projects related to her teaching profession: From creating a space capsule for her first-graders to climb inside to producing full-length movies of her students' performances, Randy was happiest when helping children. He received an award, "Volunteer of the Year," from principal Randy Hatfield, but in typical modest fashion, never bragged about it to anyone. The achievement for which Randy was most proud was helping to bring the singing group, Cimorelli, to Borger in order to raise money for a Borger student hospitalized after a serious accident.
Randy had many interests. He was an avid bowler who participated in several leagues and tournaments. He had throughout the years achieved a perfect score of 300 not once, but twice. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and Texas Longhorn fan, knowing all the stats and names of players from years back. Sharing his love of the game with his friends and family brought everyone together.
Love of family was at the heart of all that Randy did from raising his two sons to manhood, cheering on his granddaughter and grandson at volleyball and basketball games, to supporting his daughter-in-law in her first marathon.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Davis; father, Jimmy Loucks; and grandparents both maternal and paternal.
Randy is survived by his wife Kathrine, of the home; two sons, Scott Loucks, Brett Loucks and his wife, Blanca Loucks; three grandchildren, Keaton, Brooklyn, and Brinley Loucks, all from Amarillo; three sisters, Diane Mothershed of Citronelle, Alabama , Patricia Black of Fritch, Texas, Pam Todd of Jacksonville, Florida, and Ramona Griffin of Houston, Texas; brothers, Forrest Davis of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Ben Davis of Lubbock, Texas; mother-in-law, Mary Howell of Florence, Arizona, and sister-in-law, Karen Stoffle and her husband, Ben of Amarillo. Randy is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins, nephews, nieces, and god-children.
Funeral service for Randy Loucks will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at Fairlanes Baptist Church, 3000 Fairlanes Blvd. in Borger, Texas at 1 p.m with Pastor Robbie Ashlock of Amarillo officiating. Graveside service will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 17, 2020