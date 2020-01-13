|
Rayma Lynne (Cornelison) Hunt "Lynne" age 72, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 7th 2020 in Tooele, UT.
She was born February 11, 1947 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Ray Frank Cornelison and Lena Sue (O'Steen) Cornelison. She graduated from Borger High School in Borger, TX. In 1965. Lynne continued her education in nursing and graduated with a nursing degree from the Northwest Texas School of Nursing in 1968. She spent the next 50 years as a registered nurse working in all aspects of the nursing world. She began as a floor nurse and moved her way up the management chain working in hospitals across the country. She was in charge of all types of nursing departments from Intensive Care Units, to Infection control prevention for the Texas State Department of Corrections. She was a State Surveyor for the Texas Department of Health, as well as the Utah Department of Health. When she left the state of Utah Department of Health, she opened a short-term transitional health care facility for Advanced Health Care as their Director of Nursing. Lynne retired from nursing in 2015. She married John Clifton Hunt on February 22, 1967. Their marriage was later solemnized on January 22 1977 in the Salt Lake City Temple where they were sealed for all time and eternity.
Lynne spent her spare time painting, crocheting, tending her flowers in her sun room (a gift her loving husband made for her) and taking care of her small dogs. The thing she cherished most would be the time she spent with her grandchildren
Lynne is survived by her husband John, her three sons and their wives, Jeffrey (Vickie), Johnny (Cindy) and Joshua (Hannah) as well as her grandchildren, Joseph, Jaycee, Jetta, Dannan, Charlotte, Maggie and Olivia, her brother Randy Cornelison and her two nieces Amy Ward and Kelly Waterhouse.
She was preceded in death by her son Joseph, her mother Sue and her father Ray.
Family, friends and others lives who have been touched by Lynne's presence on this earth are invited to attend her funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with viewing starting at 11:30 a.m. on January 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints, 1314 Roosevelt, Borger, Texas 79007.
She will be laid to rest in Westlawn Memorial Park in Borger, Texas next to her oldest son, Joseph.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 14, 2020