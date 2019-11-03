|
|
Raymond Curtis "R.C." Guest, 90, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Glenn Hermanson, officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
R.C. was born the 12th of 13 kids on February 12, 1929 in Jennings, Oklahoma to Robert Emmitt Guest and Emma Mary Tyson Guest. He married Dorothy West on October 31, 1951 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He proudly served in the United States Army. R.C. worked as an operator at Phillips, during his time there he always worked shift work, but still managed to make almost every practice and game for his children and grandchildren. An avid Dallas fan, that being football, baseball or basketball, you would always find him cheering them on. R.C. loved to quail hunt, fish, garden, play bridge and dominos.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond Kenneth Guest and wife Lee of Borger, Glen Curtis Guest of Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Linda Guest and husband Walter Richardson of Welling, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Corey Guest, Toby Guest, Dawn Gordon, Isaac Guest, and Isaiah Guest and nine great grandchildren.
