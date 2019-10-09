Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Rene Hopkins


1960 - 2019
Rene Hopkins Obituary
René Hopkins, 59, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

No services are scheduled at this time.

René was born May 3, 1960 in Borger, Texas. She was a jack of all trades she could do anything from working on a car to making flower arrangement. René enjoyed reading, doing crafts and was a social butterfly.

She is preceded in death her mother, Carolyn Sue Hopkins; son, Nicholas Ryan Hopkins; grandparents, Nelvin and Farstean Powell; and aunt and uncle, Peggy and Jacky Cowan.

Survivors include her son, Tristyn Hopkins and Tatum of Amarillo; granddaughter, Tavaiyah Hopkins; sisters, Kim McKnight and husband Joey of Houston, Andrea Baker and husband Benny of Panhandle, Carmen Hopkins of Amarillo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and a many of friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
