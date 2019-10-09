|
|
René Hopkins, 59, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
No services are scheduled at this time.
René was born May 3, 1960 in Borger, Texas. She was a jack of all trades she could do anything from working on a car to making flower arrangement. René enjoyed reading, doing crafts and was a social butterfly.
She is preceded in death her mother, Carolyn Sue Hopkins; son, Nicholas Ryan Hopkins; grandparents, Nelvin and Farstean Powell; and aunt and uncle, Peggy and Jacky Cowan.
Survivors include her son, Tristyn Hopkins and Tatum of Amarillo; granddaughter, Tavaiyah Hopkins; sisters, Kim McKnight and husband Joey of Houston, Andrea Baker and husband Benny of Panhandle, Carmen Hopkins of Amarillo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and a many of friends.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 8, 2019