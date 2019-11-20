|
Renee Woods, 59, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
Renee was born January 6, 1960 in Borger, Texas to Bill Annis and JoAnn Harvey Annis. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and the Baylor Lady Bears play basketball. Renee had a big heart and was affectionately known as "Mother" to all the kids in Skellytown. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Jack Annis; and sisters, Brenda Sue Neuman and Delores Stover.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie of Skellytown; son, Edward Hernandez and wife Sylvia of Pampa; daughters, Angel Woods of Waco, Charra Woods of Skellytown, Krystal Woods of Skellytown, Jacklyn Woods of Memphis, Texas, Stephanie Rivera of El Paso; grandchildren, Zariah, Mathew, Nehemiah, Yesenia; great grandchildren, Havery, Genevive, Ezekiel; special kids, Tyler Smith, Justin Cawyer; sisters, April Annis of Pampa, Rachel Annis Brown of Pampa, Debra Short of Borger; and cousins, Brenda Phares of Enid, Oklahoma, Jack Tony of Enid, Oklahoma.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 20, 2019